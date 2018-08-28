Sunshine and Showers

Gritters out in force as temperatures set to drop to -0.9C

PUBLISHED: 14:13 18 January 2019

The gritters will be out on the A12 and A14 as Suffolk prepares for an icy blast Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Suffolk highways will be gritting the A12 and A14 as they prepare for sub-zero road temperatures in East Anglia tonight.

In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said: “Road surface temperatures are forecast to drop below -0.9C tonight.

“Our teams will be treating priority one routes county-wide from 10pm.”

The top-priority routes for Suffolk Highways also include all roads to emergency service stations, all A-roads and B-roads, top bus routes and high-traffic minor roads.

There were short-lived flurries of snow around the county yesterday - eagle-eyed snow spotters in Framlingham, Finningham and Bury St Edmunds caught a glimpse of snowflakes.

And although there is further snowfall expected in parts of the UK this weekend, we are very unlikely to see any in Suffolk or Essex until the second half of next week at the earliest.

Weatherquest experts predict that snow will hit the Midlands and parts of Scotland.

The forecasters expect a dry and bright day in Suffolk today with spells of hazy sunshine. Clearer skies are forecast in the east of the region, with coastal towns and villages getting the best of a bright spell.

Temperatures recover to highs of 4C or 5C following the frosty start but the wind chill will make it feel much colder.

Overnight we can expect sub-zero temperature,s so be prepared to de-ice your car if you are out early this weekend.

