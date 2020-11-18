Ipswich Grimwade Street parking to be removed in plans for 16 new flats

New flats are to be built in Grimwade Street. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL Archant

Parking bays in Grimwade Street, Ipswich, are to be removed under road change plans unveiled this week.

The shops and flats in Grimwade Street that are likely to be demolished and replaced by modern flats. Picture: PAUL GEATER The shops and flats in Grimwade Street that are likely to be demolished and replaced by modern flats. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk County Council has published notice of the plans on its website, which are to remove the 30-minute parking bays in Grimwade Street close to the parade of empty shops, while in Chilton Road Suffolk Highways plans to install double yellow lines to stop parking on a 28m stretch.

Both proposals are open for informal public feedback until November 24.

With the Grimwade Street parking, the council said: “These short-stay bays were used to serve the existing retail units but are no longer required as these units are being replaced with a new residential development.

“The removal of the bays will allow the new residential units to have parking provision clear of the public highway and allow the existing vehicular access to be re-located to accommodate vehicular display spots.”

Colin Kreidewolf from IPswich Borough Assets. Picture: DAVID GARRAD Colin Kreidewolf from IPswich Borough Assets. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

In Chilton Road, the council said the proposal will “enable and protect the visibility of cyclists exiting the development at the site of the former St Clements School from the new cycle link.”

Suffolk Highways said it was seeking informal feedback to the proposals, and if positive would be legally advertised later in the year for formal objections or supporting statements to be made.

The Grimwade Street shops are to be knocked down and replaced with 16 council homes being built by Ipswich Borough Council’s own company, Handford Homes.

Handford Homes chairman Colin Kreidewolf last year said: “Small sites provide not only much needed new affordable homes but also local regeneration, tidying up sites that have often become eyesores.”

It is understood the council felt building new homes was a more viable option than attempting to re-let them to new retailers or convert the existing buildings into homes.

Some of those new flats are set to include additional features to make them accessible for those with disabilities.

According to Suffolk Highways, removing the parking bays in Grimwade Street will ensure visibility for motorists coming to and from the new flats.

It added that there were no anticipated costs to the council with the new traffic orders, if approved.

Email Suffolk Highways here to submit your feedback.