Foxhall Road closure lifted by Suffolk Highways

Two roads closed outside Suffolk recycling centres – one of which is a key route to and from Ipswich – have re-opened this afternoon.

Foxhall Road will be closed between the A12 and Dobbs Lane junctions, with the diversion running via the A1214 and Bell Lane. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Foxhall Road will be closed between the A12 and Dobbs Lane junctions, with the diversion running via the A1214 and Bell Lane. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways announced three road closures as part of measures to safely open recycling centres across the county on Thursday last week, as it was anticipated that the new booking system in place may result in cars queuing on the road.

This afternoon, Suffolk Highways confirmed that the closure of Foxhall Road and Fornham Road in Bury St Edmunds had now re-opened.

A spokeswoman said: “The booking system at the Foxhall and Bury St Edmunds recycling centre is working safely so far, therefore the road closures have been temporarily removed.

“The signage will remain on site for a few days should the closure be required again.”

The third road closure, Sir Alf Ramsey Way near the Ipswich recycling centre, remains closed for now.

Recycling centres were closed in March when the government announced the coronavirus lockdown, and only opened again last week.

But a new booking system is in place to ensure that people can social distance on the site, and those who haven’t booked a place are being turned away.

Those slots, in 15 minute intervals between 9am and 7pm at the county’s 11 centres proved popular when they opened.

Within two hours of the system going live more than 3,000 people had booked a slot, as people have used the lockdown time to clear out clutter from attics and sheds.

However, only cars and pedestrians are allowed, with no commercial vehicles, vans or trailers being allowed.

Only one person can unload, with the exception of heavier items, and staff are not allowed to help unload vehicles.

Trade waste, plasterboard, hardcore, rubble and soil are not currently being taken.