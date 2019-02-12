Partly Cloudy

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

PUBLISHED: 08:19 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:19 21 February 2019

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Drivers are narrowly avoiding collisions in Ipswich after a road layout change that is catching some motorists by surprise.

The temporary traffic sign in Argyle Street has been in place since February 2019 to make te road layout change clearer Picture: ARCHANTThe temporary traffic sign in Argyle Street has been in place since February 2019 to make te road layout change clearer Picture: ARCHANT

Since December 2018, drivers wishing to use Grimwade Street should get in lane before using the crossroads, ready for the road to split into two one-way routes at Fore Street.

However some feel that the road layout and signage change has not been clear enough and is causing havoc – with many drivers experiencing near-misses on the roads as cars unexpectedly try to pull into a previously inaccessible lane.

Motorist Paul Carter said: “I think that this is a stupid move by the council. Making it into two lanes that go straight is dangerous.

“The lanes do not match up on the other side of the road, people still think that the left-hand lane has a filter light on, so it’s for turning left only

“This needs to be sorted as soon as possible – it’s a accident waiting to happen.“

However, another member of the public, Brian Ely, felt that the problem was not the fault of the layout change.

“It’s not an accident waiting to happen, it’s an indication of how poor the drivers observation is,” he said.

Suffolk Highways were approached for comment.

After turning in from Woodbridge Road, the single lane still becomes two lanes, but both now go ahead to Grimwade Street Picture: ARCHANTAfter turning in from Woodbridge Road, the single lane still becomes two lanes, but both now go ahead to Grimwade Street Picture: ARCHANT

The previous road layout in Argyle Street meant that the left-hand lane only allowed motorists to turn left and the right-hand lane took drivers ahead to two lanes on Grimwade Street or to turn right.

This was causing traffic to queue out of Argyle Street and back into Woodbridge Road, causing undue delays for drivers heading for St Helen’s Street.

There have been 17 reports made on the Suffolk Highways website since the change in December 2018, pointing out that confusion reigns when drivers try to use the junction.

Many of the reports ask from new signs to be permanently installed for clearer directions.

Argyle Street's left-hand lane still has a filter light on the traffic lights - but the lane can also be used by drivers waiting at the red light for going ahead Picture: ARCHANTArgyle Street's left-hand lane still has a filter light on the traffic lights - but the lane can also be used by drivers waiting at the red light for going ahead Picture: ARCHANT

But others also warn of fraying tempers, flashing and beeping as some drivers stuck in traffic are becoming aggressive, believing the left-hand lane is still left-only.

A temporary traffic sign has been placed to direct road users to the change in recent days, however a left-turn-only traffic light is still being used, leaving some drivers stuck behind cars going straight ahead.

New road layout "accident waiting to happen" as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

