Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Footbridge over rail line to be replaced

04 January, 2019 - 16:37
Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A footbridge over a railway line is to be replaced, with preparation works taking place this weekend.

Suffolk Highways - which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s roads and footpaths - said preparation work ahead of the replacement of the bridge in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe would take place overnight, from 11.30pm on Saturday, January 5 to 6pm on Sunday, January 6.

In a statement on its Twitter page, Suffolk Highways said: “These works are in advance of the removal and replacement of the existing footbridge over the railway line, scheduled to take place during July/August 2019 to coincide with school holidays.

“Enabling works are required to ensure that birds cannot nest under the bridge during this spring/summer and that securing bolts can be removed and replaced to ensure a problem-free removal of the bridge later this year.

“Unavoidably, some of the activities carried out on site will be noisy, however we will endeavour to keep noise to a minimum at all times.”

The works will be carried out under two-way temporary traffic signals.

Anyone with questions about the works should call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Friends of 30-year-old from Reed pay tribute after A10 tragedy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ 30-year-old from Reed after A10 death

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Appeal to reunite owners with items stolen by £2m crime gang

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT

‘Nine years is far too long’ – Lambert on Town’s FA Cup record ahead of Accrington trip

Ipswich Town players react to exiting the FA Cup to National League side Lincoln City in 2017. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Who else should the Blues sign, are Town doomed and will Lambert stay?

Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren

Footbridge over rail line to be replaced

Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger at plans for 10,000 new homes, lorry park and garden neighbourhoods

Protestors from KATCAG (Kirton and Trimley Community Action Group) gathered outside East Suffolk House in Melton to protest against Suffolk Coastal's local plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists