Footbridge over rail line to be replaced

Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A footbridge over a railway line is to be replaced, with preparation works taking place this weekend.

Footbridge replacement enabling works will be taking place on Maidstone Road, #Felixstowe from 11.30pm on 5 January until 6pm on 6 January. #SuffolkRepairs pic.twitter.com/05KTgex9aG — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 4, 2019

Suffolk Highways - which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s roads and footpaths - said preparation work ahead of the replacement of the bridge in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe would take place overnight, from 11.30pm on Saturday, January 5 to 6pm on Sunday, January 6.

In a statement on its Twitter page, Suffolk Highways said: “These works are in advance of the removal and replacement of the existing footbridge over the railway line, scheduled to take place during July/August 2019 to coincide with school holidays.

“Enabling works are required to ensure that birds cannot nest under the bridge during this spring/summer and that securing bolts can be removed and replaced to ensure a problem-free removal of the bridge later this year.

“Unavoidably, some of the activities carried out on site will be noisy, however we will endeavour to keep noise to a minimum at all times.”

The works will be carried out under two-way temporary traffic signals.

Anyone with questions about the works should call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.