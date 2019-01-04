Footbridge over rail line to be replaced
A footbridge over a railway line is to be replaced, with preparation works taking place this weekend.
Suffolk Highways - which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s roads and footpaths - said preparation work ahead of the replacement of the bridge in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe would take place overnight, from 11.30pm on Saturday, January 5 to 6pm on Sunday, January 6.
In a statement on its Twitter page, Suffolk Highways said: “These works are in advance of the removal and replacement of the existing footbridge over the railway line, scheduled to take place during July/August 2019 to coincide with school holidays.
“Enabling works are required to ensure that birds cannot nest under the bridge during this spring/summer and that securing bolts can be removed and replaced to ensure a problem-free removal of the bridge later this year.
“Unavoidably, some of the activities carried out on site will be noisy, however we will endeavour to keep noise to a minimum at all times.”
The works will be carried out under two-way temporary traffic signals.
Anyone with questions about the works should call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.