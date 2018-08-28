Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

The Orwell Brige is now shut both ways after an overturned lorry stopped all traffic on one side of the A14 in Suffolk, causing massive delays.

The lorry has totally blocked both lanes of the road. Traffic has parted to allow emergency crews to reach the scene of the accident Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND The lorry has totally blocked both lanes of the road. Traffic has parted to allow emergency crews to reach the scene of the accident Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the accident on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, just after junction 57 at Nacton, near Ipswich, at 12.36pm.

They found a lorry on its side, blocking both lanes of the carriageway.

The lorry is fully obstructing both lanes of the road. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND The lorry is fully obstructing both lanes of the road. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Paramedics are also attending the scene but the condition of the lorry driver is not yet known.

As a result of the accident traffic is building into Ravenswood and Nacton.

#A14 eastbound J57 (Nacton, Priory Heath A1189) to J58 (Lowestoft, Woodbridge A12) near #Ipswich is blocked due to an overturned HGV. @NSRAPT are en-route to scene. Further updates will posted shortly (including whether to close the road or not). pic.twitter.com/sHLRfWj49l — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) December 5, 2018

According to Suffolk Highways the road is expected to be closed until at least 4pm.

The Orwell Bridge is now closed in both directions.

The AA Traffic News website says: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A14 Eastbound from J57 A1189 Nacton Road to J58 A12 (Seven Hills).

“The road is blocked due to an accident which resulted in one of the vehicles to overturn.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 12.38pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A14 in Nacton.

“We sent one ambulance, which is currently on the scene.”

