Group of Ipswich roads to be closed for resurfacing

Prince of Wales Drive, Maidenhall Approach and Maidenhall Green, Ipswich will be closed by Suffolk Highways for resurfacing. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Three roads in Ipswich are to be shut so that new surfaces can be put on the full lengths of the roads.

Resurfacing works will be taking place along Prince of Wales Drive, Maidenhall Approach and Maidenhall Green, #Ipswich. Works will be taking place between 19 - 26 February, excluding weekends. Please see below for further details. #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/fXiUCaKmn4 — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 4, 2019

Prince of Wales Drive, Maidenhall Approach and Maidenhall Green will all be closed between 9am and 4pm each day for a week so the works can be carried out by Suffolk Highways.

The closure will take place between Tuesday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 26, excluding weekends.

Traffic will be diverted via Belstead Avenue, Luther Road and Belstead Road during the closures.

A statement from Suffolk Highways told residents: “The times and dates of the works may change depending on the weather conditions. If they do change, we will let you know by updating the information signs on site.

“The road will be temporarily closed to through traffic for the duration of the works. Pedestrian access to properties and businesses will be available. However vehicular access may be restricted even where off road parking is available.”

Access will be controlled by road workers, with residents encouraged to speak to them about access.

Anyone with questions about the work should call 0345 606 6171.