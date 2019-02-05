Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Group of Ipswich roads to be closed for resurfacing

05 February, 2019 - 15:20
Prince of Wales Drive, Maidenhall Approach and Maidenhall Green, Ipswich will be closed by Suffolk Highways for resurfacing. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Prince of Wales Drive, Maidenhall Approach and Maidenhall Green, Ipswich will be closed by Suffolk Highways for resurfacing. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Three roads in Ipswich are to be shut so that new surfaces can be put on the full lengths of the roads.

Prince of Wales Drive, Maidenhall Approach and Maidenhall Green will all be closed between 9am and 4pm each day for a week so the works can be carried out by Suffolk Highways.

The closure will take place between Tuesday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 26, excluding weekends.

Traffic will be diverted via Belstead Avenue, Luther Road and Belstead Road during the closures.

A statement from Suffolk Highways told residents: “The times and dates of the works may change depending on the weather conditions. If they do change, we will let you know by updating the information signs on site.

“The road will be temporarily closed to through traffic for the duration of the works. Pedestrian access to properties and businesses will be available. However vehicular access may be restricted even where off road parking is available.”

Access will be controlled by road workers, with residents encouraged to speak to them about access.

Anyone with questions about the work should call 0345 606 6171.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

Flannels in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

#includeImage($article, 225)

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Apology for blogger whose gender comments led to call from police

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

Car with number plate ‘obscured by road grime’ stopped by police

The car was stopped by police in Ipswich because it had a dirty number plate. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Find out how much less your wage packet is worth now in real terms than it was in 2007

Picture Getty Images

Referee for Norwich v Ipswich derby clash named

Peter Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby clash at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Midnight Walk takes a step back to the 80s

More than 1,000 people have already signed up for the 2019 Midnight Walk. Participants were kitted out in neon colours for last year's event. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists