Buggy, 30 cones and four bikes found dumped in River Orwell
PUBLISHED: 13:17 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 24 March 2019
Archant
It’s surprising what you can find in a river - as one team in Ipswich found when doing a clean up of the River Orwell in Ipswich.
Suffolk Highways led a clear up of the water by St Peter’s Wharf in Ipswich on Thursday, March 21, where the organisation is currently carrying out a series of improvements to the streetscape by the Waterfront.
Their efforts yielded some surprising results as the clean up team found 30 cones, four bikes, a buggy and even a traffic barrier.
Suffolk Highways even Tweeted a photograph of a boat in the river showing the items collected.
The organisation also thanked Associated British Ports (ABP), which helped with the clean up.
The clean up follows a similar operation which Suffolk Highways and ABP carried out on the River Orwell in February.
On that occasion 21 cones, four bikes, a scooter and a shopping trolley were pulled out of the water.