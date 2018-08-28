Sunshine and Showers

Broken manhole cover closes lane for more than seven hours

PUBLISHED: 16:24 09 January 2019

Traffic is queuing back past Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is queuing back past Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS



A busted manhole on the A12 has closed a lane for almost eight hours leading to heavy traffic.

Suffolk police say they were called to the road at around 8.20am this morning after reports of a collapsed manhole cover on the A-road.

The split cover is around 200 yards from the off slip road at Capel, just before the Esso garage.

Suffolk Highways were also called to the scene, between junction 31 at East Bergholt and junction 32B at Capel Road.

They closed a single lane heading northbound towards Ipswich to see to the manhole.

Police were able to leave the scene but Suffolk Highways remain on hand to complete repair works.

The closure is causing substantial queuing traffic from Holton St Mary back past junction 30 with Stratford St Mary and Dedham on the A12.

Slow moving traffic is making its way past junction 31.

