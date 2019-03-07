Part of Ipswich town centre road to be closed for a day for emergency repairs

The junction of Star Lane and Fore Street in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Part of one of Ipswich town centre’s main roads will be closed for the best part of a day so emergency repairs can be carried out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s roads and pavements, announced the closure on its Twitter page.

Fore Street is a long road which passes through much of the town centre.

However Suffolk Highways said only the section between Star Lane and Salthouse Street will be closed.

The closure will take place today (Thursday, March 7) from 9.30am to 3pm, with a diversion in place during the works.

Suffolk Highways posted a map showing the diversion route through Star Lane, Slade Street and Salthouse Street.

Suffolk Highways’ responsibilities include fixing potholes and planning works such as road resurfacing.

It gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry a higher number of vehicles, with the most important roads being fixed within two hours if they are thought to have defects.