Town road to be closed for emergency repairs
Archant
A road in Ipswich is to be closed for two hours to allow emergency repairs to be carried out.
Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s road network, has Tweeted that part of Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed on Monday, January 7 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
The road will be shut from Maybury Road until Nacton Road.
Suffolk Highways Tweeted a map of the area affected and asked motorists to follow the diversions in place along Mildmay Road, Boyton Road and Maybury Road.
Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.
The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.
The most serious repairs are classed as category one, which is seen as potentially dangerous to life and limb. Work for these types of repairs are started within two hours.