Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

07 January, 2019 - 06:17
Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A road in Ipswich is to be closed for two hours to allow emergency repairs to be carried out.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s road network, has Tweeted that part of Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed on Monday, January 7 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The road will be shut from Maybury Road until Nacton Road.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted a map of the area affected and asked motorists to follow the diversions in place along Mildmay Road, Boyton Road and Maybury Road.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

The most serious repairs are classed as category one, which is seen as potentially dangerous to life and limb. Work for these types of repairs are started within two hours.

Most Read

Stinger strip used to stop car after pursuit around Ipswich

The car was recovered by Police after the incident. Picture: NSRAPT

‘Hearts in mouths’ moment police faced down dangerous driver

A still image from video of Remigijus Katinas driving towards a police BMW on Boxing Day Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Find out how you can represent Suffolk in the Love Island villa

Love Island applications are now open Picture: ITV/ Joel Anderson

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Relive your childhood at adult-only bouncy castle night

Play2Day are holding an adult night giving you the chance to rekindle your childhood Picture: PLAY2DAY

Most Read

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Drugs bust leads to arrests and charges

The drugs uncovered by police in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mass brawl and stabbing leaves teenager with life-changing injuries

Police were called to Market Place in Braintree to reports of a mass brawl Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

Incident in Church Farm Lane, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

‘Surely, after all that’s gone on, Evans owes that to the supporters?’ – listen as Town fans slam owner on national radio

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans in the stands at Loftus Road on Boxing Day. Picture: Pagepix

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

£6.7billion needed to ensure bridges are up to scratch

Weak Bridge sign in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Great East Run

The 2019 Great East Run will pass through Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘Peckers up to fifth after another fine victory at Notcutts for Woodbridge

Mark Ray taps home after good work from Ryan Keeble to make it 2-0 to Woodbridge Photo; PAUL LEECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists