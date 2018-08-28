Partly Cloudy

Ipswich road closure planned for emergency works

PUBLISHED: 19:04 24 December 2018

Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

An Ipswich road will be closed overnight early next year for emergency repair works.

Wherstead Road, which runs through Maidenhall in south Ipswich, will be closed on January 4 from 7pm to 5am the following morning.

During the works, Suffolk Highways will be carrying out emergency resurfacing on the road, which runs parallel to the River Orwell.

The works will be from the A14 junction with the A137, all the way into Ipswich, finishing at the start of Hawes Street, next to the Audi garage.

Drivers are advised to follow the diversion put in place by highways officers.

It will direct drivers heading into Ipswich to take the A14 from junction 56 up to junction 57 before directing them onto Nacton Road, Landseer Road and Duke Street.

It will then direct drivers left onto Key Street and then onto Bridge Street before continuing on the A137 to the end of the diversion.

