Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gritters to be deployed to tackle heaviest frost of the year so far

PUBLISHED: 15:08 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:08 21 November 2018

Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Archant

Gritters are expected to take to Suffolk’s roads tonight as temperatures look set to plummet to below 0C.

Suffolk Highways told drivers that all P1 routes, which includs approximately 1,259 miles of A roads, B roads and carriageways which run to fire stations, hospitals and railway stations, would be gritted.

Temperatures could read -2C tonight as a cold snap continues to freeze Suffolk.

The gritters with be deployed in the west and central areas of the county, including Ipswich, from 2.30pm prior to the rush hour traffic.

Tonight will see one of the first heavy frosts of the year as a weather system piles into the UK form the east.

The weather is similar to the system that caused The Beast from the East, which caused havoc earlier this spring.

Despite originating from a similar place, this weather system is much weaker and should not cause the same problems.

Suffolk Highways press officer. Gemma Allard who has now trained to drive a gritter will sadly not be able to go out on her first trip tonight as she needs to complete some more training.

Topic Tags:

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

11:15 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Eyewitness describes victim of Ipswich stabbing “writhing” around on ground

54 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A customer at an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant has described seeing a 16-year-old boy “writhing” on the ground in the car park after an alleged stabbing.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

12:18 Megan Aldous
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Gritters to be deployed to tackle heaviest frost of the year so far

10 minutes ago Will Jefford
Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Gritters are expected to take to Suffolk’s roads tonight as temperatures look set to plummet to below 0C.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

09:07 Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Poll Should we feed swans bread? What do experts from the region say?

12:53 Ross Bentley
Swans feeding in Ipswich Dock

Queen’s Swan Marker says the trend towards not feeding swans bread has led to underweight birds.

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

11:57 Will Jefford
Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

05:30 Tom Potter
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The family of a brutally murdered Ipswich woman have made an impassioned plea for help in finally bringing her killer to justice, 25 years on.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

09:03 Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Most read

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide