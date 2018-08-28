Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Revealed - how government’s £9.6m road repair pot will be spent in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 December 2018

Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A fresh purge of Suffolk’s potholes with an innovative road repair machine is set to kick off this week, thanks to cash from the Chancellor’s Budget.

A harsh winter left thousands of potholes needing repairs last winter Picture: ARCHANTA harsh winter left thousands of potholes needing repairs last winter Picture: ARCHANT

Philip Hammond announced a pot of money for road repairs in October’s Autumn Budget to be spent by March, with Suffolk opting to use its £9.6million share investing in a new system.

The Nu-phalt thermal road repair device recycles the existing asphalt to repair surfaces, meaning no landfill waste is produced.

According to Suffolk Highways, the kit reduces carbon emissions by up to 85% than on existing machines, and creates a fresh surface with no material joins meaning that repairs are expected to last for longer.

The new technology arrives in Suffolk today, with its first runs expected to take place tomorrow.

Suffolk Highways cabinet member Mary Evans said it was important for the county to look at innovative ways of tackling road repairs Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk Highways cabinet member Mary Evans said it was important for the county to look at innovative ways of tackling road repairs Picture: GREGG BROWN

Councillor Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “It’s important that we regularly look at different ways to maintain our road network more effectively.

“We need to ensure that our roadworkers are in the best possible position to respond to road defects quickly and safely; whilst also delivering environmentally friendly, value for money and high quality permanent repairs.

“This is why I am particularly pleased that we are investing in the Nu-phalt thermal road patching process, which will assist our highways teams to deliver even better repairs on our highway network.

“I very much welcome this commitment from Suffolk Highways to explore new ways of keeping our network safe and moving, and I look forward to reporting back on the results of this approach in the new year.”

Suffolk Highways said it expects the kit to reduce costs, increase the number of first-time repairs rather then temporary fixes and reduce waste.

Locations for where the new equipment will be used has yet to be decided, but bosses confirmed the service would also look into fitting it to existing Suffolk Highways vehicles for reactive gangs to use in the future.

In June, Mary Evans announced a thorough review into all aspects of road maintenance in a bid to utilise its budget most effectively.

A harsh winter last year with regular freeze and thaw cycles on the roads left the county having to prioritise thousands of pothole repairs.

Revealed - how government’s £9.6m road repair pot will be spent in Suffolk

11 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT

A fresh purge of Suffolk’s potholes with an innovative road repair machine is set to kick off this week, thanks to cash from the Chancellor’s Budget.

Suffolk County Council reduces tobacco investment but fails to commit to withdrawing entirely

11 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council has reduced its tobacco investment from pension funds. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk authority promoting campaigns to stop smoking has reduced its pension investments in tobacco firms – but says it still will not disinvest in cigarette firms entirely.

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Yesterday, 19:00 Emily Townsend
Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Jennifer Pearson from Felixstowe claims she had dog mess shoved through her letter box, her tyres slashed, and even had people spit at her – leaving her youngest daughter in tears.

Video Doctor Who, Captain America and the Joker touch down in Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:15 Suzanne Day
Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Superheroes and famous faces from the world of sci-fi came together for a comic convention in Ipswich.

Christmas crowds enjoy Ipswich park’s festive fayre

Yesterday, 16:01 Tom Potter
Holywells Park Christmas Fayre Picture: CHARLOTTE HILLS

Festive spirit was in rich supply as an Ipswich park hosted unique handmade gifts and produce for its annual Christmas Fayre.

Third poorly rated children’s home in 10 weeks prompts fresh questions over provision

Yesterday, 19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County councillor Jack Abbotthas called on more to be done to ensure children's homes were not getting poor Ofsted ratings Picture: ARCHANT

Fears have been raised that Suffolk may have a systemic problem with how children’s homes are run after a third establishment was given a poor Ofsted rating in the last 10 weeks.

Video Cool crowd turns out for an ice weekend in Suffolk town

Yesterday, 18:45 Tom Potter
The Leiston Christmas Event kicked off the holiday season with rides and prizes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Suffolk may have enjoyed an almost frost-free winter so far, but the big freeze descended on one town this weekend and so did scores of visitors enticed by the ice.

Suffolk County Council vows to tackle modern slavery

Yesterday, 18:38 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said modern slavery affected Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council will review its contract commissioning and procurement of services in a bid to help prevent modern slavery.

Video WATCH - How to BBQ your bird this Christmas

Yesterday, 16:41 Suzanne Day
Prestigious turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video on how to BBQ your turkey. Pictured are Paul and Derek Kelly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prestigious Essex Turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video showing aspiring BBQ chefs how to cook their bird on the coals this Christmas.

Village left in shock following death of pedestrian

Yesterday, 15:10 Russell Cook
Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrian was killed following a collision with a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A community close to the Essex Suffolk border has been left shocked and saddened following the death of a pedestrian.

Most read

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Video Doctor Who, Captain America and the Joker touch down in Ipswich

Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

133 vehicles seized by police

133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide