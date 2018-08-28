Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More details unveiled for do-it-yourself roadworks scheme in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 21 December 2018

Shrubbery blocking road signs could be among the kind of work parish and town council volunteers carry out under the Community Self Help scheme Picture: SIMON PARKER

Shrubbery blocking road signs could be among the kind of work parish and town council volunteers carry out under the Community Self Help scheme Picture: SIMON PARKER

More details have been unveiled for a Suffolk scheme that could see parish council volunteers carrying out low level roadworks.

Volunteers in Long Melford cleaned signs earlier in the year as a result of concerns Picture: JOHN NUNNVolunteers in Long Melford cleaned signs earlier in the year as a result of concerns Picture: JOHN NUNN

The Community Self Help scheme was first mooted by Suffolk Highways in the spring, in response to severe funding pressures and the harsh winter opening up scores of potholes on the county’s roads.

In May, Conservative cabinet member for highways Mary Evans said the department was operating on around 30% of the budget needed to carry out all work required on Suffolk’s road network, meaning it had to prioritise work.

The Self Help scheme was tabled to help locals carry out low level work such as sign cleaning and cutting back hedgerows, which were the kinds of works that were now a lower priority for highways teams.

During the county council scrutiny committee on Wednesday, December 18, Mrs Evans revealed the four options the scheme would entail.

Mary Evans said the legal frameworks for each of the options were being drawn up Picture: GREGG BROWNMary Evans said the legal frameworks for each of the options were being drawn up Picture: GREGG BROWN

The first two would allow town and parish councils to buy services they felt were needed in their area either from Suffolk Highways or from another reputable contractor.

The third features trained employees in communities carrying out work with the fourth enabling community volunteers to do the work led by a parish warden who will be trained by Suffolk Highways.

“What we have come up with are four options and we are holding meetings with the legal team so the directions are correct but not so overly legalistic that it puts people off,” she said.

“We are having a stakeholder meeting in January with towns and villages keen to be involved in the scheme.”

Some bodies such as Bury and Sudbury town councils have already piloted some of the options.

It is not yet clear when the initiative will formally launch.

Councillor Jack Owen, Labour’s highways spokesman said: “The plan to try to persuade town and parish councils to do their own highways work is another example of the Conservative county council shirking its responsibilities. By passing the responsibility for these vital services to towns and parish councils the council are essentially cutting services by the backdoor.

“They have no plan on how these services will be paid for, we have been waiting for a response on this and other questions such as safety concerns for months, you can be absolutely sure the county council will not be giving residents a rebate now they are not fulfilling their obligations.

“There is a real concern that parish and town councils will need to increase their portion of the council tax to pay for this, something which I find unacceptable.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT

Does Ipswich have too many shops? High street report claim rejected

Terry Baxter welcomed Sir John Timpson's report. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Ipswich stabbing victim died of ‘single wound to abdomen’

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Judge disturbed by teen’s compulsion to carry as 18-year-old jailed after McDonald’s knifing

Rishawn Mohammed was sentenced to 21 months in a young offender institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Santa’s love is all around this week as he sets up his grotto across Suffolk

Girl making Christmas crafts at Ickworth House Photo: Jim Woolf
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists