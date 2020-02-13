Roads can close for free for Second World War commemorations

Road closure fees are to be waived for celebrations commemorating the end of the Second World War, authorities have announced.

Suffolk Highways has said events for the 75th anniversaries of Victory over Europe (VE) and Victory over Japan (VJ) later this year can be hosted on roads for free.

Event organisers who wish to close roads typically have to apply to Suffolk Highways and pay a fee.

VE Day is on Friday, May 8 while VJ Day is on Saturday, August 15.

Applications to Suffolk Highways still have to be made for these dates.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for roads, transport and rural affairs, said: "It is important for us to work with communities and support events like VE and VJ Day, especially considering this year marks the 75th commemoration of the end of the Second World War.

"The cost of road closures and subsequent works associated with event traffic management may be prohibitive for small communities, so we want to do our bit to help make these happen.

"I am delighted to announce that we are waiving application fees and will provide some help in supporting these events with the necessary road closures and management of traffic, enabling them to run as smoothly as possible."