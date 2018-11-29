Heavy Showers

Fallen tree blocks road

29 November, 2018 - 09:03
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Motorists have been warned to avoid Thurleston Lane in Ipswich, north of Whitton, after the tree fell across the entire width of the carriageway.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county’s roads, Tweeted to warn drivers of the disruption and said they were dealing with the incident as soon as possible.

Highways officials Tweeted: “We have received a report of a fallen tree along Thurleston Lane, Ipswich. Our teams are attending this location as soon as possible.

“Please avoid the area if possible as the road is currently impassable.

“Please report fallen trees or loose debris via http://highwaysreporting.suffolk.gov.uk.”

Heavy winds are causing problems for commuters across Suffolk this morning - not least on the Orwell Bridge.

Highways England, which manages the road, warned it may have to shut at 8.30am but later said it would remain open, pending further updates as wind speeds are monitored.

Video Orwell Bridge to stay open for now - but updates expected as wind expected to pick up again

49 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told the Orwell Bridge will remain open for now - but have been told to stay alert for updates as highways officials monitor wind speeds.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

50 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

Drink-driving trucker banned after Port of Felixstowe breath test

07:30 Tom Potter
Ricard Ruzgel failed a roadside breath test in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A truck driver has paid with his livelihood for a night of drinking before being caught over the limit near the Port of Felixstowe.

A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984

05:30 Sam Dawes
Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Probe launched into cause of ‘explosion’ and fire at Ipswich house

00:30 Tom Potter
Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied semi-detached Ipswich home following an explosion on Wednesday night.

Lights switch-on event gets Christmas under way at the seaside

05:30 Richard Cornwell
People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

Christmas gets under way in Felixstowe this weekend when thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre for the switch-on of the resort’s festive lights.

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

Yesterday, 17:45 Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 22:18 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich Town’s most famous supporter was in attendance at Portman Road to see his beloved Blues beaten by Bristol City on Wednesday night.

