Fallen tree blocks road

The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Motorists have been warned to avoid Thurleston Lane in Ipswich, north of Whitton, after the tree fell across the entire width of the carriageway.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county’s roads, Tweeted to warn drivers of the disruption and said they were dealing with the incident as soon as possible.

Highways officials Tweeted: “We have received a report of a fallen tree along Thurleston Lane, Ipswich. Our teams are attending this location as soon as possible.

“Please avoid the area if possible as the road is currently impassable.

“Please report fallen trees or loose debris via http://highwaysreporting.suffolk.gov.uk.”

Heavy winds are causing problems for commuters across Suffolk this morning - not least on the Orwell Bridge.

Highways England, which manages the road, warned it may have to shut at 8.30am but later said it would remain open, pending further updates as wind speeds are monitored.