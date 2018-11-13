Partly Cloudy

Fight against drug gangs hindered by austerity, campaigners claim

13 November, 2018 - 07:25
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

KAREN WILLIE

The battle against Suffolk drug gangs is being hindered by a lack of resource, it has been claimed - after a round of government funding left the county short-changed.

Stock image of a drugs raid in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTStock image of a drugs raid in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said he was delighted the county’s £56,997 bid for a thinking skills programme, to prevent young people getting involved in drugs in the first place, was just one of 29 successful applications out of 111 nationally.

Even though neighbouring areas got much more, with Essex awarded £664,000 and Norfolk £699,850, Mr Passmore said Suffolk already had anti-drugs programmes those two counties are looking to set up.

But Suffolk missed out on an additional £220,000 it applied for from the Home Office’s Early Intervention Youth Fund.

Campaigners in the town have slammed the lack of police resource to deal with the issue, with Ipswich Labour councillor Carole Jones - whose ward includes a so-called ‘drug hotspot’ in Providence Lane - saying officers “do what they can, but can only do what they can with the numbers that they’ve got. We need more police officers”.

Fellow Westgate ward Labour councillor Colin Kreidewolf added: “It’s the issue of austerity that has gone way, way too far.”

However Mr Passmore said that while he would have liked more money and is pressing ministers for greater funding, policing on its own will not solve the whole issue.

“I completely understand people are concerned but I would reiterate that the constabulary are doing a fantastic job,” he said.

“Of course we are really stretched and I am doing everything I can about the funding settlement and it’s really high time that there was more funding.

“However you can’t expect the police to solve all these problems. Tackling the underlying causes is absolutely crucial.”

Mr Passmore believes the thinking skills programme, which will help to mentor young people individually and in groups to stop them falling into a life of crime, will go a long way towards solving the problem.

But others would still like to see more police on the streets, with Suffolk Police Federation chairman Darren Harris saying: “There has been under-funding of the police for years.

“People in Ipswich and Suffolk that are troubled with this crime should expect more from their government with funding for the police so they get a better service, and so the police can offer the service they expect.”

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

37 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

59 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

