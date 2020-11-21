Hospice launches two new virtual Christmas fundraisers

St Elizabeth Hospice is encouraging people to wear festive costumes in its new Santa Ride 'n' Stride Picture: GETTY IMAGES 2018 Russ Ensley

Ipswich’s St Elizabeth Hospice has launched two new virtual fundraisers this Christmas following the cancellation of its traditional festive event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity is also holding an ice bucket challenge Picture: iSTOCKPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES The charity is also holding an ice bucket challenge Picture: iSTOCKPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

The hospice was forced to postpone this year’s Christmas Day Dip due to coronavirus safety concerns, but two alternative yuletide fundraisers have been created so people can continue to support the charity.

The virtual events – Santa Stride ‘n’ Ride and Ice Bucket Challenge – will contribute to the hospice’s Be a Star Christmas appeal, which helps provide care for hundreds of people living with life-limiting illnesses across east Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Taking place from December 16-28, the Santa Stride ‘n’ Ride will see participants take on a virtual fancy dress walk, run or ride in aid of the hospice and share their photos using the #SantaStrideNRide hashtag.

There will be no set routes or mile count, fundraisers will have free range to challenge themselves as much as they wish, before receiving medals by post to celebrate their achievements.

While on Christmas Day, instead of heading into the North Sea for the traditional dip, people can instead enjoy some cool water in the St Elizabeth Hospice Ice Bucket Challenge.

The challenge will encourage participants to raise sponsorship and nominate friends and family, using the hashtag #HospIceBucketChallenge, to take part in the event which will see them pour cold water over themselves.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Illness doesn’t stop over Christmas and through our Ipswich inpatient unit, our Virtual Ward providing nurses in the community and six specialist palliative care beds in Beccles we will be supporting more than 900 patients and their families over Christmas, during what for some will sadly be their last together.

“We hoped to host our popular Christmas Day Dip but due to government guidelines and wanting to maintain the safety of our supporters and staff this is not possible. However, we cannot wait to see supporters sharing videos and photos as they complete their Ice Bucket and Santa Stride ‘n’ Ride challenges.”

Tickets for the Santa Stride ‘n’ Ride are free for those aged 12 and under and £10 (plus £1.39 booking fee) for participants aged 13 upwards. To book, click here.

To register for the Ice Bucket Challenge, registration is £7 (plus £1.27 booking fee), click here.