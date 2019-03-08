Sunny

St Elizabeth Hospice reaches 1,500 sign-up milestone for Midnight Walk

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 April 2019

St Elizabeth Hospice has reached the milestone of 1500 walkers for this year's Midnight Walk. Pictures: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

St Elizabeth Hospice has reached the milestone of 1500 walkers for this year's Midnight Walk. Pictures: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Archant

A Suffolk hospice has reached a new milestone in its campaign to become the biggest and best Midnight Walk in the UK.

The hospice reached the impressive milestone on Wednesday, April 16 - although they are keen to encourage more walkers to get involved with the massive fundraising event.

Organisers have set the ambitious goal of beating last year's final number of 2,473 participants as well as raising more than £230,000 after the walk was named the the Best Campaign of the Year by the East Anglia Institute for Fundraising.

Money raised by the walk pays for a week's care at the hospice, which provides palliative care to those with life-limiting illnesses in Suffolk.

Rebecca Jedrzejewski, one of the event's organisers, said: “We are so lucky to have the most wonderful supporters who choose to remember their loved ones by taking part in the Midnight Walk.

“It's a really important part of our fundraising calendar every year and we work hard to make the event different each year to make sure our walkers enjoy themselves as much as possible while they are out on the route.

“There is still plenty of time to get signed up to the walk – and don't forget to bring your 80s gear as this year's theme is rewind to the 80s in celebration of our 30th birthday.”

Many walkers sign up in memory of loved ones - including Mel's Angels, a group of more than 25 family and friends walking the 10-mile route in memory of Mel Mayhew, who passed away from cancer in January.

Other groups include Debbie's Soles, walking in memory of Debbie Arthur, who was cared by the hospice before passing away from cancer.

The walk, split into a six-mile and a 10-mile route, begins at 10pm on Saturday, May 11 at Trinity Park, with both walks stopping at the hospice on Foxhall Road.

Walkers will have the opportunity to add their memories to a memory tree inside the hospice to remember loved ones who have passed.

Those taking part are encouraged to wear their brightest neon clothing, with organisers hoping for a dazzlingly successful night.

Tickets for the night, priced at £15 are available on the hospice's website.

