Thieves target vans in night of Suffolk hotel smash and grabs

Thieves targeted six vans parked outside Suffolk hotels in one night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Trade workers are being urged to protect their tools after thousands of pounds worth were stolen in a series of break-ins in hotel car parks in one night.

Six vans were targeted by thieves outside hotels during a matter of hours overnight between Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20.

The first happened between 4pm and 9pm at the Best Western Hotel in Old London Road, Copdock, when tools worth around £4,000 were stolen from a van in the hotel car park.

The vandals struck again at the Premier Inn in Sproughton between 5.50pm and 7.15am, drilling a hole in a van's rear sliding door to gain entry. A high value amount of tools were stolen.

At the same hotel, another van was smashed with a hammer between 6pm and 7am, where more high value tools were then stolen.

Moving then to Claydon, a van parked at the Claydon Country House Hotel in Ipswich Road was targeted, having its side door damaged in order to snatch more tools.

In Coddenham, the Travelodge in Norwich Road was the next target. Thieves cut through metal in a van's door to steal yet more tools between 6pm and 7.15am.

Lastly, at the Premier Inn in Claydon, thieves again cut through a van's sliding door but escaped empty-handed.

Detectives believe the events to be linked, and are reminding workers to remember to lock their tools in a safe location instead of inside their vehicles.

Drivers are also reminded to park vans close to walls to make entry more difficult, and to ensure only to park in garages or well-lit public areas.

Those who are concerned about the safety of their tools are advised to register their tools for free with immobilise, which increases the chance of having tools returned if lost or stolen.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in any of the hotels or has any information that could aid police in their enquiries can find a list of the relevant crime reference numbers here.

Information can be supplied by calling police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.