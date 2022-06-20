News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Video

Investigation underway after fire rips through Martlesham industrial unit

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:58 PM June 20, 2022
An investigation into a fire that broke out in Martlesham is underway

An investigation into a fire that broke out in Martlesham is underway - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze that broke out in an industrial unit in Martlesham.

Emergency services were called at about 1am on Monday to the blaze in Sandy Lane.

Pictures from the scene showed fire ripping out of units 52 and 53 at the industrial park. 

One person was attended to at the scene by paramedics but did not require further treatment. 

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman later confirmed an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

Speaking on Monday morning, group commander Sally Hammond said: "The incident is now under control, but we will remain on scene for some time to come.

The large fire is now under control

The large fire is now under control - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"We are working closely with our multi-agency partners such as police and ambulance, and there will be a full and thorough investigation in the morning regarding the cause of this incident."

A 'stop call' was put in place at about 4.50am although there were still two appliances at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Martlesham News

Don't Miss

Mark Beadsworth with Peter Andre, who have become friends in recent years.

Peter Andre's thanks to Ipswich business for work on son's birthday Audi

Abygail Fossett

person
Nandi Bushell has teamed up with children's TV channel Cartoon Network

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich drummer to perform at Wembley Stadium with Foo Fighters

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe's Fish Dish has been forced to close its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fish Dish shut until 'further notice' after staff shortages

Abygail Fossett

person