Investigation underway after fire rips through Martlesham industrial unit

An investigation into a fire that broke out in Martlesham is underway - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze that broke out in an industrial unit in Martlesham.

Emergency services were called at about 1am on Monday to the blaze in Sandy Lane.

Pictures from the scene showed fire ripping out of units 52 and 53 at the industrial park.

One person was attended to at the scene by paramedics but did not require further treatment.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman later confirmed an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

Speaking on Monday morning, group commander Sally Hammond said: "The incident is now under control, but we will remain on scene for some time to come.

The large fire is now under control - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"We are working closely with our multi-agency partners such as police and ambulance, and there will be a full and thorough investigation in the morning regarding the cause of this incident."

A 'stop call' was put in place at about 4.50am although there were still two appliances at the scene on Monday afternoon.