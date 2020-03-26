E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Criminal courts only handling ‘urgent work’ due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:41 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 26 March 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal courts have resorted to handling only urgent work as the nation continues to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) said that both crown and magistrates’ courts were only covering urgent work, including overnight custody cases and hearings involving defendants produced from prisons.

An operational summary said jury trials already underway before ‘stay at home rules’ came into force would continue, but that there would be no new jury trials until further notice.

Physical hearings will be avoided where possible, but social distancing measures have been introduced in courts where physical attendance is necessary

Remote hearings are being arranged wherever possible, with work being prioritised in order to deliver essential services over coming weeks

HMCTS said the situation may change quickly and would continue to be updated.

Most Read

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

