What did Ipswich docks used to look like in the 1970s?
PUBLISHED: 19:39 03 June 2019
Owen Hines
We sail back to the Ipswich docks in 1979.
Before the Ipswich Waterfront's lavish makeover, the dock area on the quay was very much an industrial working environment.
Some enjoyed the Marina for leisure too, much like today there were all kinds boats moored at the quay.
The docks was a very busy place as people sailed their boats in and out of the quay.
The workers at the Ipswich docks unloaded a lot of heavy goods from the lorries that turned up.
Some youngsters sat by water to do some fishing in the summer of 1979; the docks attracted people of all ages, and still does today.
A man precariously transported a heavy load in his wheelbarrow along the docks.
The docks formally known as the Waterfront, is now home to luxury bars, resturants and the University of Suffolk.
■ Do you remember how the Ipswich docks used to look in 1979? To share ypour memories email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk
