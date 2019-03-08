Nostalgia

What did Ipswich docks used to look like in the 1970s?

View of what the Ipswich docks used to look like in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES Owen Hines

We sail back to the Ipswich docks in 1979.

A sailor at the wheel at Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES A sailor at the wheel at Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Before the Ipswich Waterfront's lavish makeover, the dock area on the quay was very much an industrial working environment.

A man unloading a lorry full of goods at the Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES A man unloading a lorry full of goods at the Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Some enjoyed the Marina for leisure too, much like today there were all kinds boats moored at the quay.

A pair of boating enthusiasts practising their sailing techniques at the docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES A pair of boating enthusiasts practising their sailing techniques at the docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

The docks was a very busy place as people sailed their boats in and out of the quay.

A group of young men hard at work unloading goods onto the docks Picture: OWEN HINES A group of young men hard at work unloading goods onto the docks Picture: OWEN HINES

The workers at the Ipswich docks unloaded a lot of heavy goods from the lorries that turned up.

Youngsters fishing at the Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES Youngsters fishing at the Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Some youngsters sat by water to do some fishing in the summer of 1979; the docks attracted people of all ages, and still does today.

Man looking cheerful as he balances a heavy load on his wheelbarrow at the Ipswich docks Picture: OWEN HINES Man looking cheerful as he balances a heavy load on his wheelbarrow at the Ipswich docks Picture: OWEN HINES

A man precariously transported a heavy load in his wheelbarrow along the docks.

The docks formally known as the Waterfront, is now home to luxury bars, resturants and the University of Suffolk.

■ Do you remember how the Ipswich docks used to look in 1979? To share ypour memories email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

