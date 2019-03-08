Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

What did Ipswich docks used to look like in the 1970s?

PUBLISHED: 19:39 03 June 2019

View of what the Ipswich docks used to look like in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

View of what the Ipswich docks used to look like in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

We sail back to the Ipswich docks in 1979.

A sailor at the wheel at Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINESA sailor at the wheel at Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Before the Ipswich Waterfront's lavish makeover, the dock area on the quay was very much an industrial working environment.

A man unloading a lorry full of goods at the Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINESA man unloading a lorry full of goods at the Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Some enjoyed the Marina for leisure too, much like today there were all kinds boats moored at the quay.

A pair of boating enthusiasts practising their sailing techniques at the docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINESA pair of boating enthusiasts practising their sailing techniques at the docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

The docks was a very busy place as people sailed their boats in and out of the quay.

A group of young men hard at work unloading goods onto the docks Picture: OWEN HINESA group of young men hard at work unloading goods onto the docks Picture: OWEN HINES

The workers at the Ipswich docks unloaded a lot of heavy goods from the lorries that turned up.

Youngsters fishing at the Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINESYoungsters fishing at the Ipswich docks in 1979 Picture: OWEN HINES

Some youngsters sat by water to do some fishing in the summer of 1979; the docks attracted people of all ages, and still does today.

Man looking cheerful as he balances a heavy load on his wheelbarrow at the Ipswich docks Picture: OWEN HINESMan looking cheerful as he balances a heavy load on his wheelbarrow at the Ipswich docks Picture: OWEN HINES

A man precariously transported a heavy load in his wheelbarrow along the docks.

The docks formally known as the Waterfront, is now home to luxury bars, resturants and the University of Suffolk.

Do you remember how the Ipswich docks used to look in 1979? To share ypour memories email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their 'patience no longer exists'

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

You've got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president's Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

David Ellesmere: NCP forced to lower car park prices thanks to council

Crown Street car park opened in August 2018 and will be free this summer on Sundays. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police thank public for help after Orwell Bridge incident

Suffolk police have thanked members of the public following an incident on the Orwell BridgePicture: ARCHANT

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

