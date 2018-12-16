Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Armed police have shut off a residential street in Ipswich following reports of a stabbing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers said they were called to Turin Street, off Wherstead Road, at around 1.51pm today to reports a man had been found with stab wounds.

Nearby Kenyon Street has been cordoned off as a result of the incident.

The injured man’s current condition is not clear at this time.

Ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

One man, who lives nearby but did not want to be named, said he opened the door to see several armed officers dealing with an incident.

“It wasn’t very nice to open the door and see so many police here,” he said.

“We’re not sure what’s going on but it’s pretty shocking to see all the emergency services.”

Several police cars have also been spotted in Rapier Street, though it is not clear yet if their presence is linked to the ongoing incident in Turin Street.

Eyewitnesses said a yellow helicopter also landed in nearby Vernon Street.