E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concern at Suffolk's continued rise in use of knives in serious crime

PUBLISHED: 16:23 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 17 October 2019

The use of knives in serious crime went up 46% in Suffolk for the year ending June 2019 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The use of knives in serious crime went up 46% in Suffolk for the year ending June 2019 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Serious crime involving knives has increased by almost half in Suffolk since an Ipswich teenager was stabbed to death last June - leading campaigners to suggest 'nothing has changed'.

Roxanne Chudleigh set up Knives Take Lives in the wake of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' murder last June Picture: RUTH LEACHRoxanne Chudleigh set up Knives Take Lives in the wake of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' murder last June Picture: RUTH LEACH

Earlier this year, Suffolk recorded the country's steepest annual rise in serious crime involving knives or sharp instruments - 51%.

Latest figures showed the rise had decelerated to 46% up to June - a year since the murder of 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

A total of 230 serious crimes involved sharp instruments in that time - up from 158.

Police said they accounted for 3% of serious crimes - such as murder, threats to kill, robbery and rape - and 0.02% of all crime.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Kearton Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYDeputy Chief Constable Rachel Kearton Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

But campaigners said carrying knives had "almost become normalised" for those arming themselves as protection.

Roxanne Chudleigh, who launched Knives Take Lives after Tavis' death and before another fatal stabbing in the town, of Daniel Saunders, in December last year, said: "It's the same old thing. Nothing has changed.

"Communities are trying their hardest - but there's only so much they can do.

"I know a mother of four who was attacked by a drug user and said it made her want to carry.

"Sentences are no longer a deterrent - how long is a life term now? Fifteen or 20 years?

"These people have no respect. They advertise themselves as gangsters online.

You may also want to watch:

"Talk is cheap. We can have all the campaigning in the world, but it's almost becoming normalised.

"Our children are being forced to become adults too early."

Figures showed 14% of robberies involved knives, while overall robbery increased 28% to 511 offences - against a 3% rise in total crime - about half the national average increase.

Weapons possession also rose, but other offences fell, including burglary and vehicle crime (-13%).

Police said Suffolk remained a safe place to live, with a lower than average crime rate of 71.9 per 100,000 population.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Kearton said: "It's important to keep these figures in proportion.

"They have gone up, in part, because of the proactive approach we've taken, such as increasing stop-and-search.

"That's a really important tool, but it has to be intelligence-led, and a lot of that intelligence comes from local communities.

"We're also working closely with schools in sending a constructive message that young people can protect themselves without having to carry a knife."

Dep Ch Cons Kearton said knife amnesty initiatives sent a strong message and encouraged the surrender potential weapons.

"There is no glamour in carrying a knife. It doesn't protect you; it heightens risk," she said.

"Increases in violent crime are a concern, but the numbers are still incredibly small and Suffolk remains a safe place to live."

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Concern at Suffolk’s continued rise in use of knives in serious crime

The use of knives in serious crime went up 46% in Suffolk for the year ending June 2019 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Modern slavery investigators arrest Romanian man suspected of human trafficking in early morning raid

Stock image of a raid Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A hometown hero returns, two champs collide, and a fight of the year contender – Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 looks sensational

Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 will be held at the Charter Hall in Colchester on Saturday, with Leigh Mitchell meeting Rico Biggs in the main event. Picture: CWSE

Cycling: Day powers up Semer incline to win East District Hill Climb Championship

Matt Day (Orwell Velo) rides to overall victory in the CC Sudbury Hill Climb. Picture: JAMES LUCAS/JELIGNITE PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists