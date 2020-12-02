Coronavirus rates drop across the whole of Suffolk

Published: 9:36 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 10:31 AM December 9, 2020

Coronavirus case rates have dropped across the whole of Suffolk, the latest Public Health England data has shown.

The latest figures, covering the seven days to November 28, show every local authority area in the county – including Ipswich – saw a decline in cases.

Ipswich, which has had the highest coronavirus case rate per 100,000 by some distance in recent days, saw its rate drop from 153.4 per 100,000 to 126.4.

In those seven days, 173 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, in comparison to 210 in the week ending November 21.

In Babergh, where a coronavirus outbreak in Hadleigh saw figures soar, the coronavirus case rate has also continued to decline.

In the seven days to November 28, the rate stood at 84.7 per 100,000 – down from 126.0 the previous week. In terms of cases, 78 new cases were confirmed compared to 116 the week prior.

Both Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk rank marginally higher than the Isle of Wight – under Tier 1 restrictions – with Mid Suffolk’s figure dropping from 56.8 per 100,000 to 32.7. Just 34 new cases were recorded.

West Suffolk saw 62 new cases recorded – almost half as many as the previous week – seeing its rate drop from 63.1 per 100,000 to 34.6.

In East Suffolk, 128 new cases were confirmed, although its rate too dropped from 69.3 per 100,000 to 51.3.

The other area under Tier 1 restrictions, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, had a rate of 27.5 per 100,000. Worthing, in West Sussex, had the lowest rate in England at 24.4 per 100,000.

In Essex, Braintree was one of the three authority areas to record a rise in its case rate, albeit marginal.

The rate there increased from 113.4 per 100,000 to 114.7 – representing a rise of two more cases than the week prior at 175.

Colchester also saw a rise, from 67.8 per 100,000 to 77.0.

Tendring, which had been praised for its handling of the pandemic following the county’s move to Tier 2 before the second national lockdown, saw its rate rise slightly from 63.5 per 100,000 to 65.5.

Maldon dropped from 64.7 per 100,000 to 55.4, while Uttlesford’s figure decreased from 103.0 per 100,000 to 82.2.