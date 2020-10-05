Ipswich ranked 6th lowest in UK for new coronavirus rate – but cases on the rise
PUBLISHED: 18:09 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:27 05 October 2020
Ipswich has ranked among the lowest authority areas in the country for recent coronavirus infections – but cases are on the rise countywide.
According to the latest government figures, the rate of new cases in Ipswich was recorded at 13.1 per 100,000 (18 new cases) in the seven days to October 2, which despite rising from 8.0, was the sixth lowest in the UK.
In the same period, 18 new cases in Babergh saw the rate rise from 6.5 to 19.6, while a further 18 cases saw Mid Suffolk’s rate rise from 8.7 to 17.3.
Reporting higher numbers, West Suffolk’s 49 new cases saw its number rise from 8.9 to 27.4, while 69 new cases took East Suffolk’s rate from 7.6 to 27.7.
All are significantly lower than areas under lockdown, including Manchester, where the number stands at 529.4 after 2,927 new infections were recorded.
In Essex, Colchester’s rate rose from 13.4 to 18.5, while Tendring rose from 10.9 to 17.1 and from 13.8 to 22.9 in Braintree. Across all three authorities, 96 new cases were recorded.
