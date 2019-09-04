E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Law Centre to use £365k cash boost to help people with autism and learning disabilities

04 September, 2019 - 07:30
Suffolk Law Centre officially opened in St Matthews Street in Ipswich last year. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Law Centre officially opened in St Matthews Street in Ipswich last year. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

The Suffolk Law Centre has received a £365,000 cash boost from the National Lottery - which will be spent on expanding its services for people with autism and learning difficulties.

Audrey Ludwig from the Suffolk Law Centre Picture: ISCREAudrey Ludwig from the Suffolk Law Centre Picture: ISCRE

Working in collaboration with the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE), the Suffolk and North Essex Law Society and charity Law Works, the centre offers people 30 minutes of free legal advice.

The aim of the centre is to eliminate unlawful discrimination on the ground's of an individual's race, sex, disability, age, gender, religion or sexual orientation and to assist them with any legal proceedings.

It has recently been awarded £365,000 over the next three years from the National Lottery Community Fund and will use the money to help people with autism or learning disabilities access legal advise.

Andrey Ludwig, who leads the centre, said they were thrilled to have secured the money.

"It's amazing, she said.

"We are so excited about it because we can provide a really good service to a group who often find it really difficult to bring complaints and access their legal rights. It is about recognising that some people really struggle to get advice, to understand advice and that sometimes we struggle to understand the best methods of advising them.

"As lawyers we can get the legal aspect of it but sometimes not the disability issues."

To accomplish its goal, the law centre is launching its '3C's: Complain + Challenge = Change' campaign to give people with autism or learning disabilities equal opportunity in challenging discrimination.

Mrs Ludwig added: "Our 3C's project will combine our legal expertise, with the lived experience of people with learning disabilities and autism, and the user-led organisations supporting them to overcome the barriers to their using legal services."

ISCRE are set to announce a 'major shift' in the way it delivers its role in the future at its AGM on Tuesday, September 10 at the University of Suffolk.

Phanuel Mutumburi, ISCRE's business and operations director, said launching the law centre was one of its 'greatest achievements'.

He added: "Yet the fact that this very initiative is up and running has meant that we now need to reflect in detail about the role of ISCRE."

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

‘He died for six minutes’ – Ian meets heroes that saved him

Ian Clarke and his partner Marina Keevil with the people that saved Ian's life. L-R James Brewer, Sam Hunnibell,Marina Keevil, Ian Clarke,Nigel Watts, John Rawlinson, Michael Watts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

‘He died for six minutes’ – Ian meets heroes that saved him

Ian Clarke and his partner Marina Keevil with the people that saved Ian's life. L-R James Brewer, Sam Hunnibell,Marina Keevil, Ian Clarke,Nigel Watts, John Rawlinson, Michael Watts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: £120million UK record heroin haul found wrapped in towels at Felixstowe

A staggering £120million worth of heroin has been seized at the Port of Felixstowe by Border Force and National Crime Agency Officers Pictures: STEPHEN IVIE/NCA

‘I wanted to take control’ - Ipswich deputy headteacher ditches classroom to launch cleaning business

Alison Chilvers and her team. Ms Chilvers has ditched the world of teaching to run her own business. Photo: Bright & Beautiful.

Ipswich woman facing jail sentence after admitting robbery

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Law Centre to use £365k cash boost to help people with autism and learning disabilities

Suffolk Law Centre officially opened in St Matthews Street in Ipswich last year. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Cruise firm wishes Bon Voyage to its managing director

Mike Rodwell who is retiring from his role as managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines after more than 30 years with the company. Picture: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists