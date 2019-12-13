E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warning over unknown ingredients and risk to health of synthetic drugs

13 December, 2019 - 11:30
Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police have warned of the unpredictable effects and unknown ingredients of synthetic drugs known as new psychoactive substances (NPS).

The new generation of synthetic drugs can be more powerful than the conventional illegal substances they mimic.

Recent experimental Home Office figures showed year-on-year comparisons in the number of NPS, formerly referred to as 'legal highs', seized by police forces.

Nationally, there were 2,973 seizures in 2018/19 - up a quarter from 2017/18 (2,386). In Suffolk, the number went from 75 to 84.

As well as nitrous oxide, NPS include newly available synthetic powders and cannabinoids that mimic the effect of drugs like cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine.

Some are controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act, while others are illegal to supply, produce and import under the Psychoactive Substances Act.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: "Whilst the increase in seizures is small in number, we will continue to monitor the figures closely over the months ahead.

"Our greatest concern is that anyone taking them does not know what they contain - in some cases they have been linked to hospital admissions and deaths."

Overall, Suffolk made slightly fewer total drug seizures year-on-year - down 9% from 3,045 to 2,770.

Almost 60% (1,628) were cannabis - including 30kg of herbal cannabis and 714 plants.

DCS Bridger said: "In terms of cannabis seizures, these are frequently connected to other types of criminality such as road traffic offences, possession of offensive weapons and a wide variety of other criminality."

Suffolk police have invested in three new proactive Sentinel teams to tackle serious and organised crime, while serious crime disruption teams, Operation Scorpion teams and local officers conduct regular intelligence led operations linked to drug trafficking.

DCS Bridger said the force continued to prioritise harm caused by trafficking, but that enforcement will not be enough to make reductions in harm caused by a demand driven, complex social problem requiring input and action by other partners.

He added: "By effectively utilising the intelligence gathered and our trained professionals, we will ensure the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs."

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Policeman condemns ‘cold and calculating’ teenage rapist

The court heard that Young followed the victim home from Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Warning over unknown ingredients and risk to health of synthetic drugs

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Who is Tom Hunt, the new Ipswich MP?

Tom Hunt secured a comfortable majority in the Ipswich constituency Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A14 partially blocked at Copdock near Ipswich

The crash has caused miles of tailbacks on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist was twice limit when he fell off bike in Ipswich

Ashley Steward fell off his bike in Yew Tree Rise Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists