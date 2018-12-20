Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk leisure centres open doors to emergency services staff

20 December, 2018 - 10:34
Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre

Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre

Archant

Two Suffolk leisure centres will open their doors for free to all members of the emergency services and frontline NHS staff for a week over the Christmas period.

The goodwill gesture from Everyone Active is in recognition of the hard work the emergency services carry out – particularly over Christmas when they are working long and unsociable hours.

From December 24 to December 31, those who hold a valid emergency services ID card will be granted free-of-charge access to the gyms and swimming pools at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket and Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre.

Paul Dowling, east regional director for Everyone Active, said: “Christmas is a special time of year, but many emergency service workers put in extra shifts and incredibly long hours to keep us safe and well.

“With our centres open early to late, we wanted to do something to show our appreciation. Whether they want to stop by for a hot shower, a swim in the pool or to let off some steam in the gym, we will welcome them through our doors.”

All emergency services staff will be required to fill in the necessary health and safety forms and watch the online induction before being granted free and unlimited access to the centres.

For more information on opening times, visit www.everyoneactive.com/ourgift/

