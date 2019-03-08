Elmer crafts teach children about acceptance

Elmer Day at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich was a mammoth success.

Fans of the beloved children’s book Elmer stomped their way into an Ipswich library to celebrate their own unique qualities and appearances.

Elmer visits Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich as part of their Elmer Day celebrations Picture: RACHEL EDGE Elmer visits Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich as part of their Elmer Day celebrations Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Around 60 children, enjoying the start of their Easter Holidays, were able to meet Elmer and get stuck in to some elephant themed crafts at Gainsborough Library in Clapgate Lane today.

The Elmer Day event, arranged by Suffolk Libraries, coincides with Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk which starts in Ipswich this June.

Children embraced their individuality by wearing brightly coloured clothes - one little girl took it one step further by dressing up in an Elmer costume.

Mandy Grimwood, manager of Gainsborough Library said: “We are thrilled to be hosting an Elmer day to promote Elmer’s Big Parade in Ipswich and also to promote the wonderful Elmer books we have on offer.”

Hannah Foulstone from Suffolk Libraries added: “Elmer Day is a celebration of reading and of accepting yourself and others, a cause which Suffolk Libraries and its staff are proud to be an example of.

Two-year-old Rayna with her toy Elmer is looking forward to Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich this Summer Picture: RACHEL EDGE Two-year-old Rayna with her toy Elmer is looking forward to Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich this Summer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“The first Elmer book was published in 1989 and was inspired by an incident where the author David Mckee’s mixed-race daughter was verbally abused. His stories promote acceptance both in other people and ourselves.”

Suffolk Libraries are hosting many Elmer events throughout April and May.

April 9 - Haverhill Library - 2.30pm to 4.30pm

April 10 – Lavenham Library - 2pm to 3.30pm and Long Melford Library - 10.30am to midday

April 11 – Southwold Library - 2.30pm to 3.30pm

May 25 – Chantry Library - 10am to 1pm

May 25 – Sudbury Library - 10.30 to 3.30pm

Find out everything you need to know about Elmer’s Big Parade in Ipswich, here.

