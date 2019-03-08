Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Elmer crafts teach children about acceptance

PUBLISHED: 17:08 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 09 April 2019

Elmer Day at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich was a mammoth success. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Elmer Day at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich was a mammoth success. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Fans of the beloved children’s book Elmer stomped their way into an Ipswich library to celebrate their own unique qualities and appearances.

Elmer visits Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich as part of their Elmer Day celebrations Picture: RACHEL EDGEElmer visits Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich as part of their Elmer Day celebrations Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Around 60 children, enjoying the start of their Easter Holidays, were able to meet Elmer and get stuck in to some elephant themed crafts at Gainsborough Library in Clapgate Lane today.

The Elmer Day event, arranged by Suffolk Libraries, coincides with Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk which starts in Ipswich this June.

Children embraced their individuality by wearing brightly coloured clothes - one little girl took it one step further by dressing up in an Elmer costume.

Mandy Grimwood, manager of Gainsborough Library said: “We are thrilled to be hosting an Elmer day to promote Elmer’s Big Parade in Ipswich and also to promote the wonderful Elmer books we have on offer.”

Hannah Foulstone from Suffolk Libraries added: “Elmer Day is a celebration of reading and of accepting yourself and others, a cause which Suffolk Libraries and its staff are proud to be an example of.

Two-year-old Rayna with her toy Elmer is looking forward to Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich this Summer Picture: RACHEL EDGETwo-year-old Rayna with her toy Elmer is looking forward to Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich this Summer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“The first Elmer book was published in 1989 and was inspired by an incident where the author David Mckee’s mixed-race daughter was verbally abused. His stories promote acceptance both in other people and ourselves.”

Suffolk Libraries are hosting many Elmer events throughout April and May.

April 9 - Haverhill Library - 2.30pm to 4.30pm

April 10 – Lavenham Library - 2pm to 3.30pm and Long Melford Library - 10.30am to midday

April 11 – Southwold Library - 2.30pm to 3.30pm

May 25 – Chantry Library - 10am to 1pm

May 25 – Sudbury Library - 10.30 to 3.30pm

Find out everything you need to know about Elmer’s Big Parade in Ipswich, here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Challenges building cultural cohesion with town’s newer arrivals

Organisations such as Ipswich Community Media, pictured at an open day at ISCRE, have worked to support new communities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elmer crafts teach children about acceptance

Elmer Day at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich was a mammoth success. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Toto’s got better... He was maybe a little bit erratic before’ – Lambert on Nsiala’s role going forwards

Toto Nsiala has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Opening date revealed for Ipswich fish restaurant

The Ocean Fish Basket, in Upper Brook street The Orman family, daughters Yasemin and Safiye and mum and dad Nicola and Hasan, Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists