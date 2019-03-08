Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An Ipswich lollipop man who secretly filmed a member of staff in a school’s disabled toilets with a mobile phone has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Sentencing 49-year-old Peter Thompson at Ipswich Crown Court Judge David Pugh said the offence had involved planning.

Thompson, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, admitted voyeurism and four charges of making indecent photographs of children.

He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to attend a sex offenders' treatment programme.

He was also given a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 180 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £250 compensation to the victim of the voyeurism offence.

Thompson was also given a sexual harm prevention order for seven years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the same period.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting said the offences happened in March last year, while Thompson was working as a lollipop man at a school in Ipswich.

On March 27 staff noticed that a mobile phone was recording from the pocket of a jacket belonging to Thompson which was hanging in the disabled toilets.

The phone was taken to the staff office and Thompson was told about the discovery of the phone and asked to leave the school premises.

When the phone was checked it was found to contain footage of a staff member using the toilet facilities.

As a result of the discovery Thompson was arrested by police in the Waitrose store in Ipswich town centre where he was also working at the time, said Mr Taylor.

He made full admissions to officers and expressed remorse and shame for his behaviour.

Following his arrest police seized electrical devices from his home and discovered 13 indecent pictures of children in the most serious level A category, 21 in category B, 29 in category C and a category A video.

Hugh Vass, for Thompson, accepted the filming in the toilet was a serious case of voyeurism.

He said his client had lost his job as a lollipop man and his employment at Waitrose as a result of the offences.

Mr Vass said Thompson was a registered carer for his wife.