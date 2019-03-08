Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

PUBLISHED: 14:10 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 26 April 2019

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An Ipswich lollipop man who secretly filmed a member of staff in a school’s disabled toilets with a mobile phone has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANTPeter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Sentencing 49-year-old Peter Thompson at Ipswich Crown Court Judge David Pugh said the offence had involved planning.

Thompson, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, admitted voyeurism and four charges of making indecent photographs of children.

He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to attend a sex offenders' treatment programme.

He was also given a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 180 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £250 compensation to the victim of the voyeurism offence.

Thompson was also given a sexual harm prevention order for seven years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the same period.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting said the offences happened in March last year, while Thompson was working as a lollipop man at a school in Ipswich.

On March 27 staff noticed that a mobile phone was recording from the pocket of a jacket belonging to Thompson which was hanging in the disabled toilets.

The phone was taken to the staff office and Thompson was told about the discovery of the phone and asked to leave the school premises.

When the phone was checked it was found to contain footage of a staff member using the toilet facilities.

As a result of the discovery Thompson was arrested by police in the Waitrose store in Ipswich town centre where he was also working at the time, said Mr Taylor.

He made full admissions to officers and expressed remorse and shame for his behaviour.

Following his arrest police seized electrical devices from his home and discovered 13 indecent pictures of children in the most serious level A category, 21 in category B, 29 in category C and a category A video.

Hugh Vass, for Thompson, accepted the filming in the toilet was a serious case of voyeurism.

He said his client had lost his job as a lollipop man and his employment at Waitrose as a result of the offences.

Mr Vass said Thompson was a registered carer for his wife.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

SIL Preview: Crane Sports on the verge of the championship going into the final week

SIL preview action

Chalobah arrived at Ipswich as a young international defender... but he now sees his future in the centre of midfield

Trevoh Chalobah is on loan from Chelsea. Picture: Steve Waller

Get in free to these local attractions thanks to Suffolk Day

Let's celebrate Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists