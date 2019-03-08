Partly Cloudy

Gallery

Is your glowing moon picture in our eclipse gallery?

PUBLISHED: 11:12 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 17 July 2019

Incredible picture of the eclipse taken last night at 11.30pm in Shotley PICTURE: JASON HEMMINGWAY

PICTURE: JASON HEMMINGWAY

Archant

Photographers from across Suffolk captured some stunning photographs of the partial lunar eclipse, which brightened up the night sky yesterday evening.

A beautiful shot of the partial lunar eclipse taken last night in Shotley at 10.30pm Picture: JASON HEMMINGWAYA beautiful shot of the partial lunar eclipse taken last night in Shotley at 10.30pm Picture: JASON HEMMINGWAY

Despite fears it might be too cloudy, the partial eclipse which turned part of the moon a rich orange colour, was seen in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Martlesham and Shotley Gate.

Last night was our final chance to see a partial lunar eclipse until November, 2021.

Caroline Hall from Chelmondiston grabbed her camera and rushed outside to take a picture of the partial eclipse. She said: "It was lovely that it happened on the anniversary of the moon landing which I watched with fascination, but some sorrow that our lovely old moon had now been trodden on by a man) on the television as a 14 year old."

In Martlesham Charlotte Bond spotted the Eclipse with her boyfriend, she said: " The half darkened half glowing moon, cast from the earth's shadow during the Lunar Eclipse last night. It was a spectacular sight to witness, what a brilliant way to mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11!"

Lunar Eclipse on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 take off Picture: LINDA BOHEALunar Eclipse on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 take off Picture: LINDA BOHEA

Lunar Eclipse on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 take off Picture: LINDA BOHEALunar Eclipse on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 take off Picture: LINDA BOHEA

Another stunning picture of the lunar eclipse taken in Suffolk last night Picture: CAROLINE HALLAnother stunning picture of the lunar eclipse taken in Suffolk last night Picture: CAROLINE HALL

Lunar Eclipse on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 take off, taken at the river Deben in Suffolk Picture: MARK SCUTTLunar Eclipse on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 take off, taken at the river Deben in Suffolk Picture: MARK SCUTT

