Is your glowing moon picture in our eclipse gallery?
PUBLISHED: 11:12 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 17 July 2019
Photographers from across Suffolk captured some stunning photographs of the partial lunar eclipse, which brightened up the night sky yesterday evening.
Despite fears it might be too cloudy, the partial eclipse which turned part of the moon a rich orange colour, was seen in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Martlesham and Shotley Gate.
Last night was our final chance to see a partial lunar eclipse until November, 2021.
Caroline Hall from Chelmondiston grabbed her camera and rushed outside to take a picture of the partial eclipse. She said: "It was lovely that it happened on the anniversary of the moon landing which I watched with fascination, but some sorrow that our lovely old moon had now been trodden on by a man) on the television as a 14 year old."
In Martlesham Charlotte Bond spotted the Eclipse with her boyfriend, she said: " The half darkened half glowing moon, cast from the earth's shadow during the Lunar Eclipse last night. It was a spectacular sight to witness, what a brilliant way to mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11!"