Magistrate praised for 'integrity, honesty and passion' on last day at bench

PUBLISHED: 09:10 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 11 December 2019

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk magistrate has been praised for his 'integrity, honesty, passion and common sense' as he stepped down from the bench this week.

David Stevens retired from duties as a magistrate on Tuesday - chairing the remand court bench in Ipswich for the final time.

Solicitor Michael Whatley addressed Suffolk Magistrates' Court before the opening hearing.

He said: "I and my colleagues will be sorry to see him go.

"In my view, magistrates should have integrity, honesty and passion.

"Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, they should have common sense.

"I believe you have all these qualities and that you will be missed.

"I'm very sorry to see you retire, but I wish you all the very best."

Magistrates are subject to a mandatory retirement age of 70. More than half will reach the statutory retirement age in the next 10 years.

