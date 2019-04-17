Partly Cloudy

Death crash driver back in court for jumping onto railway tracks

17 April, 2019 - 08:07
Luke Burdakay pictured following his arrest in 2011 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Luke Burdakay pictured following his arrest in 2011 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A convicted killer has reappeared in court for jumping onto railway tracks moments before the arrival of a train.

Luke Burdakay, 27, of Highfield Road, Felixstowe, had admitted obstructing a railway engine at an earlier hearing before being sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this week.

The court heard how Burdakay, who was sentenced to 12 years in custody for manslaughter in 2011, jumped onto railway tracks following an argument on August 22 last year.

Prosecutor Josef Rybacki said: “Staff shouted for the train to stop and for the defendant to get off the tracks,” added Mr Rybacki.

“The train was able to stop in good time and the defendant got back onto the platform with the help of his girlfriend.”

Solicitor Ryan Creek said Burdakay had significant mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, and was due for full diagnosis by a professional at the end of the month.

“His recollection of the incident is vague,” said Mr Creek.

“But he remembers emotions rising, and his girlfriend trying to placate him. Before he knew it, he was on the tracks.”

Mr Creek said Burdakay “deeply regretted” his actions on February 3, 2011, when he drove a stolen car into 20-year-old care worker Laureen Hammond's Vauxhall Corsa in Bromeswell.

At the time, Burdakay under the influence of drink and drugs, and registered blind as a result of a congenital eye disorder.

Burdakay was released from prison after serving half his sentence in January 2017.

“His experience of prison was a bad one – and not one he wants to repeat,” added Mr Creek.

Burdakay, who has four years left to serve on licence, was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay costs.

