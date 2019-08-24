Stowmarket man accused of burglary and vehicle theft

A Stowmarket man has been accused of a string of crimes including breaking into a home and stealing a van.

Shane Wilson, 21, of Hill Rise, Stowmarket, has been charged with burglary and theft, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test.

He is also charged with breaching a restraining order.

The alleged offences all took place between August 21 and August 22 in Stowmarket and Ipswich.

Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday via video link, Wilson did not enter a plea to the charges of burglary and theft, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and breaching a restraining order.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court.

Wilson was remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on September 20.