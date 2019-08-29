E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man accused of stealing Playstation, Wii and Xbox consoles is remanded in custody

29 August, 2019 - 16:00
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of breaking into a home and stealing Playstation, Wii and Xbox 360 computer consoles has been remanded in custody.

Michael Vincent, 47, of Leighton Road, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday charged with burglary and theft.

It is alleged Vincent broke into an address in Shannon Road, Ipswich, sometime between July 30 and August 2 and stole the Playstation, Wii and Xbox 360 consoles.

The court heard it is also alleged that during the burglary Vincent took a DVD player, various computer games and two washing baskets from the home.

Vincent did not enter a plea and magistrates sent the case the crown court.

John Beamish, chair of the bench, denied an application for bail and remanded Vincent in custody.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 26.

