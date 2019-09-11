E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man caught with £10,000 of drugs

11 September, 2019 - 16:30
Alex Henderson admitted possessing drugs worth around £10k Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who admitted possessing cocaine, cannabis and psychoactive substance chloroethcathinone worth thousands of pounds will be sentenced next month.

Alex Henderson, 21, of Andrew Close, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to possessing 336.5 grams of chloroethcathinone, also known as CEC, as well as 10.4 grams of cocaine and 178.8 grams of cannabis.

The total street value of the drugs was estimated at £10,798.

The drugs were discovered after officers searched Henderson's home, where he lives with his mother and 15-year-old brother, on July 26, 2017.

Henderson claimed the drugs did not belong to him and he was holding them at his home on behalf of another, the court heard.

District Judge Julie Cooper ordered a pre-sentence report and Henderson will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on October 8.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

