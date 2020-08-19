Man, 21, caught with indecent images after police traced email address

Luke Adams pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Kesgrave man was caught with more than 100 indecent images of children on a mobile phone after police traced an email address, a court heard.

Luke Adams, 21, of Century Drive, Kesgrave, signed up with the mobile messaging application Kik using an email address, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Kik then received information a username had been trading indecent images of children through the site.

Adams’ email address was passed to the National Crime Agency (NCA) and was traced to his home, Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the court.

On September 6, 2019, police visited Adams at his address and his mobile phone was seized.

In police interview, he told officers that he had been using the Kik application and confirmed his username.

He said he had accessed the dark web a couple of years ago and that he had exchanged images and videos with others on Kik, Ms Small said.

The mobile phone was sent away for forensic examination and six indecent images of the most serious kind – category A – were discovered along with 15 category A videos.

A further 22 category B images were discovered along with two category B videos, as well as 94 images graded as category C.

Adams was interviewed again by police and said he had received the images and videos.

He told officers he had purchased the phone from new and that no-one else had access to it.

Ms Small added there was a file found on the phone which was able to delete items and viewing history.

Adams told police was aware the file was there but claimed he did not know its full capabilities.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Adams pleaded guilty to all three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Magistrates heard Adams had no previous convictions.

Shelley Drew, defending, said Adams had cooperated fully with police.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court for sentence.

An all options pre-sentence report was ordered.

Adams was granted unconditional bail by magistrates and will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.