E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man, 21, caught with indecent images after police traced email address

19 August, 2020 - 19:00
Luke Adams pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Luke Adams pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Kesgrave man was caught with more than 100 indecent images of children on a mobile phone after police traced an email address, a court heard.

Luke Adams, 21, of Century Drive, Kesgrave, signed up with the mobile messaging application Kik using an email address, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Kik then received information a username had been trading indecent images of children through the site.

Adams’ email address was passed to the National Crime Agency (NCA) and was traced to his home, Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the court.

On September 6, 2019, police visited Adams at his address and his mobile phone was seized.

In police interview, he told officers that he had been using the Kik application and confirmed his username.

He said he had accessed the dark web a couple of years ago and that he had exchanged images and videos with others on Kik, Ms Small said.

The mobile phone was sent away for forensic examination and six indecent images of the most serious kind – category A – were discovered along with 15 category A videos.

A further 22 category B images were discovered along with two category B videos, as well as 94 images graded as category C.

You may also want to watch:

Adams was interviewed again by police and said he had received the images and videos.

He told officers he had purchased the phone from new and that no-one else had access to it.

Ms Small added there was a file found on the phone which was able to delete items and viewing history.

Adams told police was aware the file was there but claimed he did not know its full capabilities.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Adams pleaded guilty to all three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Magistrates heard Adams had no previous convictions.

Shelley Drew, defending, said Adams had cooperated fully with police.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court for sentence.

An all options pre-sentence report was ordered.

Adams was granted unconditional bail by magistrates and will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

New seven-storey car park in Ipswich town centre set for go-ahead

Indicative images of what the new Portman Road multi-storey car park could look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS/IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Alleged manslaughter victim ‘dead when he hit ground’, says pathologist

Floral tributes to Richard Day were left outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘Prolific’ burglar jailed over Ipswich drugs offences

Arthur Edwards, 50, of Bramford Lane has been jailed for 40 months Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Wheelchair user criticises Ipswich McDonald’s after being told she couldn’t eat in

Gemma Patrick was left shocked after being turned away from eating in at Mcdonald's, due to no disabled seating area. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Exam grades do not define you’ - 9 tips for coping with GCSE results day

Fiona Hannah and her son Jesper Dean outside the Teenage Mental Health premises in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH