Man walked into Ipswich hotel and took televisions, court hears

23 August, 2019 - 05:30
A man stole two televisions from the Belstead Brook Hotel in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A man walked into an Ipswich hotel and stole a television before returning the next day to pinch another one, a court heard.

Robert Norton, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday and admitted one charge of theft from a shop and three counts of burglary.

The court heard how Norton, 36, walked into the Belstead Brook Hotel through a back door around 2pm on July 16 and took a large television, worth around £250.

He then left and climbed a fence with the television.

The next day, Norton returned to the Belstead Road hotel and this time took a smaller television worth around £150.

Magistrates heard that he was seen on CCTV.

Overnight on July 31, Norton also stole a television from the flat of an elderly man in Tern Road, Ipswich, after gaining entry through a window.

The court heard how the 84-year-old victim got up around 3am on August 1 and noticed his television missing, and a carer later discovered that £20 cash was taken.

His fingerprints, which were on a database, were identified at the scene.

Norton also admitted stealing two bottles of Burberry men's fragrance, worth £90, from Boots in Ipswich on July 10, and was captured on CCTV.

He tested positive for cocaine in police interview.

Lyndon Davies, mitigating, said Norton had a history of mental health issues and the offences had been down to him losing his job and using drugs.

Mr Davies said that Norton had not targeted the elderly victim in the home burglary specifically, but it had been "opportunistic".

Mr Davies added: "He is not someone who has been before the courts before and had previously been in employment."

Lorraine Line, chairman of the bench at Suffolk Magistrates' Court sitting in Ipswich, said Norton will be sent to crown court for sentence.

She said: "Mr Norton, we have considered that the most serious offence - the dwelling burglary - is beyond our sentencing powers in this court.

"You will be sent to crown court to be sentence for that offence and the others so you are sentenced as a whole."

Norton, who appeared via video link, was remanded in custody at a date to be fixed.

