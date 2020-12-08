E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children

08 December, 2020 - 16:30
Ashley Huntington pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children and will be sentenced in the new year.

Ashley Huntington, 26, of Foxhall Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Tuesday and admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of a child.

Magistrates heard how police executed a warrant at Huntington’s home on September 11, 2019, after information was received regarding an IP address downloading indecent images of children.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court a number of devices were seized, and an Apple iPad was found to contain one indecent video of the most serious kind – Category A – along with one Category B image and five Category C images.

The court heard Huntington had no previous convictions.

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and released Huntington on unconditional bail.

He will be sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on January 22, 2021.

