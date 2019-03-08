Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police are quizzing a Felixstowe man in connection with an attack on Ipswich Waterfront which left another man with a puncture wound to his neck.

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Saturday, outside the Aurora Bar and Restaurant in Helena Road.

Police believe two men had a verbal disagreement inside the bar and then went outside where the argument continued.

Following this one of the men, a 26-year old, was assaulted and suffered a puncture wound to his neck.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, requiring stitches for the injury.

It is not known what he was attacked with.

This morning, officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Felixstowe on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

He was taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who either saw two men arguing inside the bar, or two men fighting outside at around 10.30pm on Saturday night.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference 17997/19.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.