E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sex offender fined for breaching court order

02 July, 2020 - 07:30
Lee Hall was sentenced by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Lee Hall was sentenced by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An Ipswich man who breached a sexual harm prevention order by not declaring a smart mobile phone has been fined in court.

Lee Hall, 51, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday charged with breaching a ten-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed on May 3, 2019.

Hall, of Rydal Walk, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the breach between September 3, 2019 and November 15, 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Colette Harper, prosecuting, told magistrates that public protection officers discovered two phones at Hall’s home during a routine visit last year.

One of the phones, which Hall had disclosed, was basic and could not access the internet, but the other – a Motorola smart phone – had not been declared to officers.

The phone was seized but was not found to contain anything that “raised concern”, John Hughes, defending said.

Mr Hughes said Hall, who has learning difficulties, admitted it was “a foolish thing to do” and that he wanted to have a phone “to be like normal people”.

Hall was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular Ipswich pub and music venue to shut its doors

The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Gardener who tended £180,000 worth of cannabis plants avoids jail

266 cannabis plants were found at the property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Moment police officer almost hit by Mercedes during Ipswich pursuit

Dramatic footage has revealed the moment a police officer was almost hit by a car during an Ipswich pursuit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Amelie, 7, gets Felixstowe into festival fever with virtual Glastonbury festival

Budding Felixstowe DJ Amelie, seven, has raised money for Suffolk Mind Picture: SUFFOLK MIND

Judge praises man who turned life around following drug dealing arrest

Eamonn Archer avoided prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT