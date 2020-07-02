Sex offender fined for breaching court order

An Ipswich man who breached a sexual harm prevention order by not declaring a smart mobile phone has been fined in court.

Lee Hall, 51, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday charged with breaching a ten-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed on May 3, 2019.

Hall, of Rydal Walk, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the breach between September 3, 2019 and November 15, 2019.

Colette Harper, prosecuting, told magistrates that public protection officers discovered two phones at Hall’s home during a routine visit last year.

One of the phones, which Hall had disclosed, was basic and could not access the internet, but the other – a Motorola smart phone – had not been declared to officers.

The phone was seized but was not found to contain anything that “raised concern”, John Hughes, defending said.

Mr Hughes said Hall, who has learning difficulties, admitted it was “a foolish thing to do” and that he wanted to have a phone “to be like normal people”.

Hall was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.