Man, 22, caught with £10k worth of drugs after his mum called police

Alex Henderson, 22, was spared prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A stash of drugs worth more than £10,000 were found in the bedroom of a Felixstowe man after his mum found a suspicious substance on her garden path and called the police.

The mother of Alex Henderson, 22, contacted Suffolk police after becoming concerned with a substance she discovered on the path at her home in Andrew Close on July 26, 2017.

After obtaining permission, officers searched Henderson’s bedroom and found 336.5 grams of the psychoactive substance chloroethcathinone, also known as CEC, 178.8 grams of cannabis, and 10.4 grams of cocaine – with an estimated street value of more than £10,000.

He was then arrested when he returned home, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Henderson previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class B drugs and one charge of possessing class A drugs before magistrates in Ipswich on September 10 last year.

Henderson’s guilty plea was on the basis that he was holding the drugs for someone else and was not concerned in the supply, which was accepted by prosecutors.

In police interview, Henderson read a pre-prepared statement which said he was not involved in the supply of drugs and denied the allegation that he had been dealing.

Nicholas Hall, prosecuting, said samples of DNA relating to two other individuals were found on the drug packages but no further police action was taken.

A letter from Henderson’s father was read in court and he said his son had “totally distanced himself” from a previous acquaintances, and had been employed for the past three years.

Addressing Henderson, who wore a protective mask in the dock, Judge Martyn Levett said: “You wisely admitted your guilt and your basis of plea has been accepted. These drugs cause a lot of harm.”

But Judge Levett praised Henderson for turning his life around in the past three years, telling him: “Your entire lifestyle has changed dramatically.”

Judge Levett sentenced Henderson to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Henderson must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and undertake 20 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.