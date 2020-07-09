E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man, 22, caught with £10k worth of drugs after his mum called police

09 July, 2020 - 05:30
Alex Henderson, 22, was spared prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Alex Henderson, 22, was spared prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A stash of drugs worth more than £10,000 were found in the bedroom of a Felixstowe man after his mum found a suspicious substance on her garden path and called the police.

The mother of Alex Henderson, 22, contacted Suffolk police after becoming concerned with a substance she discovered on the path at her home in Andrew Close on July 26, 2017.

After obtaining permission, officers searched Henderson’s bedroom and found 336.5 grams of the psychoactive substance chloroethcathinone, also known as CEC, 178.8 grams of cannabis, and 10.4 grams of cocaine – with an estimated street value of more than £10,000.

He was then arrested when he returned home, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Henderson previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class B drugs and one charge of possessing class A drugs before magistrates in Ipswich on September 10 last year.

Henderson’s guilty plea was on the basis that he was holding the drugs for someone else and was not concerned in the supply, which was accepted by prosecutors.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Man caught with £10,000 worth of drugs

In police interview, Henderson read a pre-prepared statement which said he was not involved in the supply of drugs and denied the allegation that he had been dealing.

Nicholas Hall, prosecuting, said samples of DNA relating to two other individuals were found on the drug packages but no further police action was taken.

A letter from Henderson’s father was read in court and he said his son had “totally distanced himself” from a previous acquaintances, and had been employed for the past three years.

Addressing Henderson, who wore a protective mask in the dock, Judge Martyn Levett said: “You wisely admitted your guilt and your basis of plea has been accepted. These drugs cause a lot of harm.”

But Judge Levett praised Henderson for turning his life around in the past three years, telling him: “Your entire lifestyle has changed dramatically.”

Judge Levett sentenced Henderson to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Henderson must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and undertake 20 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tributes pour in for Ipswich Town legend Philip Hope-Cobbold

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich Town director Philip Hope-Cobbold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burger King could be forced to shut one tenth of UK outlets, boss warns

A woman in a mask walks past a Burger King store during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drive-through flu jabs considered for Suffolk – but big shortfall in jabs predicted for the region

Drive-through centres for providing flu jabs are among plans being considered in Suffolk. PIcture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

‘Hell of a lot of noise’: Anger as reckless racers return to Ipswich suburb

The noise from the young drivers racing around Pinewood can be heard from Devlin Drive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A14 reopened after truck breakdown

A vehicle has broken down on the A14 by the Claydon interchange. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM