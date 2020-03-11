Man accused of possessing thousands of indecent images of children

Anthony Down appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 67-year-old man accused of possessing thousands of indecent images of children will appear at the crown court next month.

Anthony Down, of Great Gipping Street, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and entered no plea to a string of charges.

Down faces three charges of possessing prohibited child images between March 18, 2017, and May 1, 2019.

The alleged offences relate to 396 Category A images - the most serious kind - 530 Category B, and 1,176 graded at Category C.

Down is also accused of making indecent photographs of children over the same time period, with 22 Category A, 28 Category B and 242 Category C images allegedly discovered.

He is also charged with possessing three extreme pornographic images and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Down was released on unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) at Ipswich Crown Court on April 7.