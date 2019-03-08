Sunshine and Showers

'Dangerous' man drugged and threatened to kill woman before abducting child

PUBLISHED: 17:09 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 29 May 2019

Daniel Campanu, of Felixstowe, has been jailed for 18 years Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A Felixstowe man who drugged and threatened to kill a woman before abducting a child has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Daniel Campanu, 40, of Blyford Way, was found guilty of false imprisonment, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, attempted child abduction, administering a drug with intent and other offences and was jailed for 18 years at Norwich Crown Court today.

The court heard Campanu had breached a restraining order by turning up at the victim's address in Stalham, Norfolk on May 7, 2018, armed with an imitation handgun and a kitchen knife - threatening to a woman in her 30s and a child under the age of 10.

The victim was then tied to a chair and forced to drink a liquid, which contained a drug called Scopolamine, a hallucinogenic drug, which caused her to become drowsy and stupefied.

At around 10.10pm the victim managed to escape and raise the alarm with a neighbour who called the police.

Firearms officers were quickly deployed to the scene, however Campanu had left the property, taking the child with him.

Campanu was arrested just over two hours later when officers tracked down his car, which was en route to Dover. They stopped it at junction 7 of the M11 in Essex.

The child, who was under the age of 10, was in the car and officers also found the imitation handgun on the back seat.

Officers also seized a stun device, large knives, rolls of tape, rope, an electric dog collar, cash, a mobile phone belonging to the victim, a vial and syringe, white gloves, sleeping tablets and white powder.

The child was not hurt during the incident and the woman was taken to the James Paget Hospital for treatment.

Convicting Campanu, Her Honour Judge Bacon described him as a "dangerous and devious man" who committed "despicable crimes".

Detective Inspector Matt Dyson said: "Daniel Campanu is clearly a very dangerous man and I believe had we not stopped him he would have committed further very serious crimes.

"I want to thank the victim for the bravery she has shown in this case and I hope today's sentencing will enable her to start to rebuild her life after what has been a horrendous ordeal."

