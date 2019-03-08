Man denies causing damage to easyHotel
PUBLISHED: 16:57 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 05 November 2019
A man has denied causing more than £2,000 worth of damage to a popular Ipswich budget hotel.
Robert Packer, 33, of no fixed address in Ipswich, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday charged with criminal damage.
Packer is alleged to have caused damage to various items from room 114 of the easyHotel in Northgate Street on April 8, with damage totalling £2,100.
He pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for January 9 at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.
Packer's co-defendant Toni Gordon, 21, of no fixed address in Ipswich, who is also charged with criminal damage in connection with the same incident, did not attend court.
The easyHotel opened its doors on January 18 this year at the site of the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich.
Ipswich mayor Jane Riley cut the ribbon to officially open the new 89-room "super-budget" hotel.
Rooms start from £14.99.
