Symbolic dove release at Suffolk hall to honour the Queen

James Mullan lets off 25 white doves at 12PM to mark the Queens funeral PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: charlotte Bond

A fitting tribute to the Queen took place when 25 white doves were released in her memory at a Suffolk hotel.

Kesgrave resident James Mullan, 74, let the doves loose at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall at noon on Monday at the end of the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

The symbolic gesture reflected the Royal Family’s association with pigeon racing, while the birds also have biblical connotations.

Mr Mullan, who is a member of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association (RPRA), said the display related to Psalm 55:6, which deals with the theme of grief with the words, “Oh that I had wings of a dove, I would fly away and be at rest.”

He said: “The Queen was a pigeon fancier. She had her racing lofts at Sandringham and the birds had the Queen’s initials on the rings. I decided to release the birds as a tribute because of her being a pigeon fancier.”

Throughout her life, she maintained an interest in the lofts, which house 160 mature birds along with 80 young pigeons, while she was also patron of a number of pigeon racing societies, including the RPRA.

The doves are released at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Mullan said the homing birds he released on the lawn in front of the hotel would soon be able to find their way back to his house, which is opposite the hall.

He has taken the birds to other events in the past, including weddings and funerals, while he has also taken them to Barcelona.

In addition, he released them to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Queen Mother in August 2000.

He was able to secure permission from the Hall Road hotel to release the birds.

He said: “I decided to release at Milsoms because there is an open lawn there and no bushes that the birds would go in.”