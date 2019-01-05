Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Desperate’ disqualified driver ‘incredibly silly’ to use vehicles for income

05 January, 2019 - 12:01
Rhys McCarthy appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Rhys McCarthy appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A banned motorist was caught driving a parcel delivery van and a sports car within weeks of being disqualified.

Rhys McCarthy, 21, was due to face Norwich magistrates next Tuesday charged with driving a Mercedes Sprinter van in the city’s Riverside Road on December 15, after being banned for six months in November for ‘totting up’ points.

But he was promptly brought before Ipswich magistrates in custody on Friday after being caught behind the wheel of an uninsured sports car on the A12 at Martlesham the previous evening.

McCarthy, formerly of Stowmarket but now of no fixed address, was on bail for the previous charge and subject to a community order when stopped in an Audi TT at about 9.20pm, revealed prosecutor Colette Harper.

Jeremy Kendall, mitigating, said McCarthy had been a man of good character until leaving home in October 2017.

“Since then, he has been sofa-surfing, with no stable accommodation apart from a brief period in a Diss hostel,” he added.

“He rapidly went from a responsible, working young man to using vehicles as a means of refuge and a safe place to store his belongings.

“He turned an interest in vehicles into a way of making money by buying and selling them. He bought the Audi for £400 with an agreement to sell it for £800.

“In trying to get a job, he showed a rare degree of naivety by choosing to drive a delivery van, thinking the disqualification only applied to a certain classification of vehicle.

“He has been incredibly silly, but this young man would benefit from someone pointing him in the right direction.

“His actions seem foolhardy, but on the other hand, he was someone trying to get his life back on track.”

McCarthy was sentenced to a year in jail, suspended for 12 weeks, and disqualified from driving for a further 18 months.

Magistrates revoked his previous community order, which included 100 hours of unpaid work they deemed unserviceable for someone without fixed accommodation, replacing it with a requirement to attend 20 hours of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Before leaving court, he told magistrates: “I found myself in a desperate situation.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Can you identify this Weston man?

The man frequents Weston’s town centre. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sleet showers could be on the way according to weather expert

Sleet could be on its way Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Ipswich town centre turned into snowy wonderland for Winter Games

The free event is the first of several monthly fun days planned in 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Outraged’ Sizewell activists demand further changes in final consultation

Officials from the Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS), B1122 Action Group and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group at the Eels Foot Inn in Eastbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Desperate’ disqualified driver ‘incredibly silly’ to use vehicles for income

Rhys McCarthy appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Lambert’s men search for long-awaited FA Cup win at Accrington

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists